Bunting, Tomlinson out of national debate due potential COVID exposure

Bunting, Tomlinson out of national debate due potential COVID exposureMonday, August 24, 2020
of Parliament (MP) Peter Bunting and aspiring parliamentarian Krystal Tomlinson
have both been withdrawn from tomorrow’s national debate following possible
COVID-19 exposure.
Both individuals were slated to represent to the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).
Bunting, in a statement a short while ago, said he is in self-quarantine following possible exposure to the Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, who returned a positive result today.
The Central Manchester MP said he tested for the virus this afternoon and is awaiting his result.
Mitchell attended Bunting’s nomination day signing at the Electoral Office of Jamaica’s Centre last week.
Meanwhile, Tomlinson, the PNP’s West Rural St Andrew candidate, was withdrawn from the social issues debate due to possible exposure to people with COVID-19, the party’s General Secretary Julian Robinson said.
With the withdrawals, the PNP will now be represented by replacement speakers, Lisa Hanna and Raymond Pryce, and Dr Dayton Campbell.
The incumbent Jamaica Labour Party will be represented by Floyd Green, Dr Christopher Tufton and Kamina Johnson Smith.
