Bunting wants ultimate birthday gift — leadership of the PNP

Bunting wants ultimate birthday gift — leadership of the PNPSaturday, September 07, 2019
|
Peter Murcott Bunting, recognises two major milestones today (Sept. 9) – his birthday and a fierce challenge for the leadership of the People’s National Party (PNP).
Born in a rural district in Clarendon to parents Juan and Pauline Bunting, he celebrates his 59th birthday today.
The statesman arrived moments ago at The National Arena to cast his vote and was showered with supportive chants from the party faithful present.
Bunting hopes to cap off the evening, with the ultimate gift to himself by securing majority votes and moving on to fulfil his proposed mandate.
