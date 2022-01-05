Burger King, corporate customers spread good cheer

SCORES of children across the island were the happy beneficiaries of Christmas cheer last month as Burger King (BK) partnered with its individual and corporate customers to provide meals at various venues.

In one of the collaborations with Coca-Cola's 'Coke Magic Moments', Burger King executed a successful Christmas promotion in which customers who purchased a whopper with cheese and upsized it (ordered the large version) received a similar meal from Burger King.

And on December 23, the BK team, led by Brand Manager Ever-Gaye Style-Morris and Leo Campbell, design and merchandising assistant, treated children at Maxfield Children's Home to refreshments and gifts.

“It has been a season of sharing, BK-style, as the company partnered with other organisations to provide hundreds of meals, including their popular chicken combos, whoppers, chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets at a range of venues. Co-hosts included the Kiwanis Club as well as Main Event, who collaborated with treats at the Glenhope Place of Safety,” a Burger King release said.