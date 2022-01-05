Burger King, corporate customers spread good cheer

Burger King, corporate customers spread good cheerWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
SCORES of children across the island were the happy beneficiaries of Christmas cheer last month as Burger King (BK) partnered with its individual and corporate customers to provide meals at various venues.
In one of the collaborations with Coca-Cola's 'Coke Magic Moments', Burger King executed a successful Christmas promotion in which customers who purchased a whopper with cheese and upsized it (ordered the large version) received a similar meal from Burger King.
And on December 23, the BK team, led by Brand Manager Ever-Gaye Style-Morris and Leo Campbell, design and merchandising assistant, treated children at Maxfield Children's Home to refreshments and gifts.
“It has been a season of sharing, BK-style, as the company partnered with other organisations to provide hundreds of meals, including their popular chicken combos, whoppers, chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets at a range of venues. Co-hosts included the Kiwanis Club as well as Main Event, who collaborated with treats at the Glenhope Place of Safety,” a Burger King release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy