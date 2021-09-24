Burger King presents $4m in academic scholarships

Burger King has presented over $4 million in scholarships, bursaries and grants to 30 recurring annual recipients and 23 new students moving up from primary to secondary school and secondary school to university this year.

Addressing a presentation ceremony on September 1, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing at Restaurant Associates Limited, said that the company was pleased to “upsize the academic combos for children with great potential but [who] also [had] great financial challenges”.

Since 2001 the Burger King scholarship programme has awarded over $50 million to 300 students. This year, in addition to over 11 long-standing Burger King tertiary scholarships, grants and bursaries, the company presented the Little Caesar's University of the West Indies Mona Scholarship. In the primary category, 12 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarships and book grants were awarded.

Noting that this year the company received over 1,100 applications for scholarships, McDonald Radcliffe explained that “each year, the process of selecting the final awardees going on from primary to high school has been aided by the Ministry of Education and Youth who rank the applicants based on their grades and help ensure that those in need receive the assistance they deserve.”

She urged the awardees to “commit to being the best students under the sun in the same way that the BK Whopper is the best tasting burger under the sun”.

Added McDonald Radcliffe: “Best has a lot to do with the choices you make in how you will approach life, setting the bar high for yourself and committing to getting up each time life knocks you off your centre or knocks you down; to try to do what is necessary to reach the standard you have set for yourself.”

She also shared some steps for achieving their powerful potential, advising awardees, “write down your vision of what you want to be and how you want your life to be; set goals each term that will get you closer to your vision; ask for help from your parents, guardians, teachers, friends if you are having difficulty, and never quit.”