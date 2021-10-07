Burgess beating the odds

The phrase “overcoming the odds” is an understatement for 24-year-old Joshua Burgess. Though born with congenital rubella syndrome, which has caused him to face a number of health challenges over the years, he continues to scale barriers.

Burgess recently participated in the prestigious UNESCO Information for All Programme's (IFAP) 2nd Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility (AI4IA) Conference, where he spoke about openness and inclusivity for the disabled community in a new era.

“My presentation reflected my views, as a young, blind Jamaican, also living with chronic hearing loss. It was important for me to note that while I have benefited from artificial intelligence's (AI) ability to help me integrate into society, it is also important for us to recognise that it is not a one size fits all. We must collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure openness, inclusivity, fairness and accessibility for everyone,” said Burgess.

His presentation focused on the value and importance of artificial intelligence for disabled persons, specifically the blind and some of the AI-powered tools that facilitate independent living.

Burgess pointed to the bias and ethics concerns in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, and how that intersects with data collection, privacy, and the risk of marginalisation.

He also shared the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach for increased inclusiveness, in developing a framework for AI in the Caribbean.

Burgess was born with congenital rubella syndrome which resulted in a number of complications, including microcephaly— where a baby's head is much smaller than expected — chronic hearing loss, and visual impairment. He had roughly 18 surgical procedures, before the age of two, to correct a variety of eye-related issues. He eventually lost his eyesight at the age of 15, which resulted in him having a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings.

Despite the difficulties he endured, he completed his high school education at Liberty High School and went on to CARIMAC to obtain his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. He then travelled to Birkbeck College in London to earn a Master of Science in Sport Marketing. He has been surrounded by colleagues and tutors who have supplied him with much-needed assistance and counselling.

“After returning from London in 2020, I spent many months at home, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because I was uncertain about where I would go from here. By God's grace, PR ETC, owned and operated by Tess-Maria Leon, offered me an internship that is affording me real-life work experience and no doubt will open many doors for me,” said Burgess.

“I am also grateful to Emprezz Golding and the Talk Up Yout team who also embraced me and where I have been able to participate in live programming on one of my favourite topics, sports, and of course, to Cordel Green of the UNESCO Information For All Programme Woking Group and the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica for recognising the importance of inclusion for disabled persons in a conference of this magnitude. I owe my blessings to God and these three people,” added Burgess.

The UNESCO AI4IA conference was held to highlight the role of access to information laws and their implementation to build back strong institutions for the public good and sustainable development, as well as to strengthen the right to information and international cooperation in the field of implementing this human right.