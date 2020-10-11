Bus, train collide killing at least 20 in Thailand

Bus, train collide killing at least 20 in ThailandSunday, October 11, 2020
At least 20 people have been killed and
30 injured after a bus collided with a train in Thailand today.
The accident happened near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station and involved a tour bus carrying 60 factory workers to a Buddhist temple for a ceremony. The bus was going across a railway track when it was hit by a freight train around 8:05am.
The accident caused the bus to flip on its side, ripping off the roof and scattering metal around the scene.
The crossing has an alarm but no barrier to block traffic when a train is coming.
