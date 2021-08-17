Busmen unhappy; shop operators excited as cruise ship returns to Ocho Rios

WHILE business owners were thrilled about the arrival of the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship at Turtle Bay pier in Ocho Rios, St Ann, yesterday morning, a number of bus operators complained that measures were implemented which prevented them from earning from the visit.

The ship, which docked about 8:00 am with more than 3,000 passengers, was the first cruise vessel to arrive in the island since March 2020.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) and Maxi Tours drivers said they were not permitted to pick up passengers.

They pointed out that only bigger players in the tourism industry, such as operators of Mystic Mountain Jamaica and Dolphin Cove Limited, were granted the privilege of accommodating the passengers, which, they said, was unfair, especially with the prolonged pause of cruise ships calling in Jamaica during the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Alphanso Aarons, a JUTA driver since 1992, said he expected all players in the industry to take advantage of the cruise ship's arrival.

“All stakeholders should be happy for this because we haven't seen a cruise ship in so long. We expected that we would benefit too, but no small man is designated to benefit from it. They are telling us that it's a trial for Mystic Mountain attraction, and the others. The authorities are creating violence,” he said.

Another driver, who gave his name only as Lenny, had similar concerns.

“I am just observing what's going on today. As far as I'm concerned, only the rich is benefiting. If this is the case, the next time we won't accept the ship,” said Lenny who has been a JUTA operator for 35 years.

Gary Parkes, a Maxi tours bus operator for nine years, was seen standing with his arms folded. He said his displeasure was heightened even further because he took a COVID-19 test to ensure he was coronavirus free.

“Mi come out here fi work but I can't because of how dem set up the thing. Right now is a disappointment for me. If the ship come with mostly vaccinated people and I am too, things should go smoothly,” he argued.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Francis, who is in charge of operations for St Ann, told the Observer that meetings were held with tour operators and managers of JUTA, Maxi and Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine Tours Limited, during which the decision was made to have only bus operators with pre-booked tours on the pier.

“We discussed clearly that there would be no freelance operators and that they should organise a number of buses to come on to treat with tourists that need to go to the different destinations, based on the COVID-19 protocols. We will not be having the influx of drivers coming into the pier as we normally do,” he said.

Francis said certain areas were sterilised, including Turtle River Road, as well as other areas running from the pier to Ocho Rios Bay Beach to facilitate greater operational effectiveness.

“These are areas that should have no form of pedestrians unless they are going into Island Village or Ocean's 11. We understand the bus operators. However, we are changing the dynamics of how we operate on the pier. We are not here to try and prevent anyone from 'eating a food' or making their bread,” he said.

In the meantime, business operators in the Island Village complex said they were delighted with the support and were looking forward to more cruise ship calls.

Anastasia Surtees, operations manager for Island Coffees Cafe & Bistro, could not contain her joy.

“Today is like icing on the cake. We've been very local-driven for a while and when the ships didn't come, it seriously impacted us in terms of receiving foreign currency, but today is a great day,” she said.

Trudy Blake, who has been operating Sista's Liquor for three years, added, “This day means everything to me. It is a restart of the business. We've been impacted greatly and I'm just looking for the cruise being a constant thing. It's really good for business.”

Shawn Powell, who is affectionately known as Jellyman, was seen warmly greeting tourists outside the shopping centre with the questions “Coconut water? Icy cold?”

“This is a crucial day so we have to see how best things can work out. I'm just trying to sell some jelly,” he said.

Until October 26 cruise ports in Falmouth, Trelawny; Ocho Rios, St Ann; and Montego Bay, St James are expected to accommodate a combined total of 25 cruise ship calls from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises.