Bustamante Hospital for Children receives vitamin C boost

FACILITATING a quick response to those most in need, JP Tropical Foods Limited has provided the medical and support staff at the Bustamante Hospital for Children with a nutritional boost through its donation of more than 1,300 kilograms of JP St Mary's pineapples.

The vitamin C-packed fruits were freshly harvested from JP Farms in St Mary and will serve up a rich assortment of vitamins and minerals to boost the immune systems of the hard-working staff and vulnerable patients of the St Andrew-based children's hospital.

According to Gayon Douglas, marketing executive at JP Tropical Foods, “We were happy that the pineapples were able to benefit, not only the hospital kitchen for the children and medical staff but also serve as tokens to the supporting staff working tirelessly in the background.”

Douglas added: “We wanted to acknowledge and appreciate personnel like the 24-hour telephone operators, the porters and laundry personnel who have also been under a lot of pressure in the past few months serving our most vulnerable citizens.”

JP Tropical Foods said through its JP St Mary's brand it continues to keep the nutritional needs of Jamaica's front line workers, educators and vulnerable communities at the forefront of its outreach activities.