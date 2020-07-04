Busy hurricane season continues with another named storm likely today

Busy hurricane season continues with another named storm likely todaySaturday, July 04, 2020
|
The fifth tropical storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season could form later today, July 4.
According to the National Hurricane Center in the United States, an area of low pressure located 300 miles west-southwest of Bermuda continues to produce persistent showers and thunderstorms.
The center said the system is getting better organised and could become a tropical depression later today or tonight as it moves east-northeastward or northeastward at approximately 15 miles per hour.
However, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavourable for further development by late tomorrow but Bermudans are being warned to monitor its progress.
The season, which began on June 1, has been busy so far with two storms forming before the start and another just two days after.
