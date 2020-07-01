But wait, there’s more: Saharan dust to affect Eastern Caribbean again

But wait, there’s more: Saharan dust to affect Eastern Caribbean againWednesday, July 01, 2020
The Eastern Caribbean will be affected by another plume of Saharan dust that will reduce visibility over the next few days.
The St Lucia Meteorological Services said the dust will follow a tropical wave that will leave moisture and atmospheric instability which will result in cloudy periods and scattered showers with the possibility of thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean.
Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Met Service said the weekend forecast anticipates hazy conditions.
Two waves of the Saharan dust of have affected the Caribbean over the past two weeks, resulting in hazy skies, hot temperatures and reduced visibility.
Some countries, including Martinique, Guadeloupe and Puerto Rico, reported reported “hazardous” air quality levels, with Puerto Rico’s recorded as the highest level in the past two decades.
A second tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is expected over the far southern portion of the region by Thursday.
A third tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.
