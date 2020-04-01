BUZZ hits over 1.5 million visitors for March

BUZZ hits over 1.5 million visitors for MarchWednesday, April 01, 2020
After only seven-and-half months of operations, BUZZ has hit a milestone of over 1.5 million visitors and over 3 million page views for the month of March.
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting life as we knew it across the world, more and more people are turning to online sources for news, entertainment and to stay connected.
“This is a fantastic performance by a team that had been in operation some eight months. It is a testament to their abilities and professionalism and as CEO I would like to thank every single member of the team for their enduring professionalism and sterling performance,” said Al Edwards.
He added: “This also goes to show the growing impact of dissemination of news on digital platforms. This is the way of the future and continues to be embraced by generations that will shape Jamaica, the Caribbean and indeed the world. I should also mention that we are appreciative of you, our faithful readers who have got us to this important milestone.”
