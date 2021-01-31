BVI announces travel ban on South Africa, Brazil

BVI announces travel ban on South Africa, BrazilSunday, January 31, 2021
|
The British Virgin Islands has implemented a ban on flights from Brazil and South Africa in the wake of reports of new strains of COVID-19 emerging in both countries.
The announcement was recently made by Health Minister Carvin Malone.
This is in addition to a travel ban on flights from the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom that came into effect on January 11.
“In a most recent Cabinet meeting, in light of new strains of COVID-19 being prevalent in South Africa and Brazil, a decision was taken that in addition to the United Kingdom and the Dominican Republic, to implement a travel ban on persons travelling from South Africa and Brazil to the Virgin Islands,” Malone explained.
However, he said the ban does not apply to BVI nationals, Belongers, residents, work permit holders, diplomats and government workers travelling from these countries.
Malone also reiterated they will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period once they travelled from the affected countries.
–CMC
