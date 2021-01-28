BVI prepared to assist St Vincent as volcanic activity continues

Help is coming to St Vincent and the Grenadines as it continues to monitor the activity of the La Soufriere Volcano. The government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says that it is prepared to offer assistance.

The volcano is being monitored by regional and international authorities. Reports from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said the volcano continues to exude magma and steam. Residents are being warned to brace for strong sulphuric smells.

According to Deputy Premier of BVI Dr Natalio Wheatley, St Vincent and the Grenadines did not even have to ask for help because of the strong relationship that they share.

“We have many residents and belongers who originated from that nation. We have a strong spirit of cooperation that will only grow as time passes,” Wheatley indicated.

“St Vincent and the Grenadines has not indicated that they need assistance in this area, but I am sure Prime Minister [Ralph] Gonsalves will reach out to Premier Fahie or this will be discussed in CARICOM, and the BVI stands ready to engage once any request has been made.”

Wheatley did not state whether the territory would be willing to temporarily house residents of St Vincent if evacuation orders are issued.

La Soufriere last erupted in 1979.