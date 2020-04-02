BVI prepares to go into complete lockdown for 14 days

BVI prepares to go into complete lockdown for 14 daysThursday, April 02, 2020
|
Residents in the British Virgin Islands have been urged to stock up on supplies and conduct essential business before the territory enters another 24-hour lockdown that will last for two weeks.
Based on this, Andrew Fahie administration has designated three days for the stock up period. Fahie, who made the announcement in a live public broadcast earlier this week said during the period, the first letter of a person’s surname will be used to determine when he/she will be allowed to leave their homes to access essential goods and services.
He said persons with surnames beginning with the letters ‘A’ through to ‘I’ will be allowed to leave their homes to stock up and conduct essential business between 6 am and 6 pm (local time) on Thursday.
Persons with surnames beginning with the letters ‘J’ through to ‘R’ will be allowed the same privilege during the same hours on Friday, while residents with surnames beginning with the letters ‘S’ through to ‘Z’ will be permitted out on Saturday.
Following the three days of limited and managed curfew—which ends at 6 pm on Saturday—the territory will enter 14 days of 24-hour lockdown.
He stressed that under the mandatory two-week quarantine, no one will be allowed to leave home. “During this period measures will be implemented as to how they would receive essential supplies.” He said these measures involve the establishment of a Client Support Centre for quarantined persons.
