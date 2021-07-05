Bye bye Elsa: Tropical storm warning discontinued for Jamaica

Bye bye Elsa: Tropical storm warning discontinued for JamaicaMonday, July 05, 2021
|
The Met Service in a tweet late Sunday (July 4) said that the tropical warning that had been in effect for Jamaica has been discontinued.
The warning was discontinued as Tropical Storm Elsa moved closer to west-central Cuba where it expected to make landfall.
“The TROPICAL STORM WARNING for Jamaica has been discontinued as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move farther away. This means that the threat of tropical storm conditions no longer exists for the island,” said the Met Service in a tweet.
In the National Hurricane Centre’s 5 a.m. update on Monday (July 5) , the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located55 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba.
According to the NHC, Elsa is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph.
Elsa is forecasted to move across central and western Cuba on Monday, then pass over near the Florida Keys on Tuesday.
