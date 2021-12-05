C&W Business hailed for pioneering role at BPO awards

The global services sector recently recognised C&W Wireless Business Jamaica as a trailblazer in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector by presenting the company with one of its Industry Pioneer awards.

According to the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), the award recognises the lasting contributions, leadership, enthusiasm, and tireless efforts of C&W Business Jamaica, the country's leading ICT provider, in supporting the growth and success of the BPO sector.

In its citation recognising C&W, the GSAJ board of directors stated that there are a select few entities whose legacies are intricately woven into the fabric of Jamaica's economic and technological development, names that are equally synonymous with everyday activity and business productivity.

“Fewer still have pioneered game-changing innovation and built a network so immersed in the daily lives of ordinary Jamaicans and flow of business at every level than the company we so proudly laud for their sterling contribution to every facet of modern Jamaica's technological and communication development,” the citation read.

The Business Processing Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) acknowledged that through the partnership of C&W Business Jamaica with the Government of Jamaica, the company had become an integral collaborator in facilitating the transition from garment manufacturing to BPO, which had seen unprecedented growth in revenues from foreign direct investment, partner stakeholders as well as record-breaking levels of employment comprising nearly 90 business process operators in the space employing approximately 44,000 people.

Commenting on the award, GSAJ President Gloria Henry said, “We salute CWJ for the support that they have given to the GSAJ. They have been with us from the beginning. They were at the birth of the sector and have supported through all the transitions that the sector has gone through. From data operations to the first voice operations to contact centres to our current transition up the value chain, they are there to support with high-speed connectivity. They have built out a robust network and they have continued to build resilience in the network to support the needs and the dynamic growth that this sector has realised over the last three decades.”

The GSAJ also noted the success of its contact centre incubator through which numerous start-ups have transitioned into fully operational BPO enterprises creating thousands of new jobs in the sector.

According to the association, this was due to C&W Business Jamaica's Quick Start Centre, Jamaica's first BPO incubator. The technical platform allowed BPO companies to visit Jamaica and test their business model without the usual attendant costs of setting up their own contact centre platform.

C&W Business Jamaica was also instrumental in negotiating significant reductions in the accounting rate, that is, the cost for delivering minutes between countries. This, the association said, singularly made the difference between companies choosing Jamaica over other BPO destinations.

Stephen Price, vice-president and general manager of Flow and C&W Business Jamaica, thanked the GSAJ for the award, saying that it was one of the company's highlights for the year.

“It really is the fulfilment of a long-standing partnership. Since inception, we have continued to support this industry, ensuring that it continues to thrive and grow,” he said, pointing out that the sector continues to provide jobs for Jamaicans.

“As a business, we are committed to ensuring that we continue to support the growth of the sector. We want to see the current number of seats doubled, and so our commitment is to continue building out our fibre network across the country to ensure that we deliver on our promise for more seats, more jobs, and more growth within the sector,” he said.

Andrew Fazio, C&W's director of hospitality and BPO, was particularly proud of the company's long-standing support of the sector. Echoing Price's commitment, he stated, “We will continue to support the sector with our incredible networks, innovative ideas and solutions as well as new products to ensure the sustained growth of the sector. We're thankful for the growth in the sector and are happy to be a part of it.”

The awards ceremony was held at the AC Hotel Kingston.