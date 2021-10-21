C&W Communications focused on 'Small Business Month

October has been designated Small Business Month across the operations of C&W Communications in the Caribbean.

The company, which operates the business-focused brands Flow Business, BTC Business, and C&W Business in select markets, started rolling out a series of virtual In-Know-vation live streams recently.

These are aimed at empowering its small and medium business customers and helping them to grow their businesses in the Digital Age.

The live streams will be hosted every Friday and are being tagged 'Small Business Fridays', with engaging speakers, hands-on workshops, and a chance for participating small businesses to present their ideas to win an opportunity to pitch to an expert panel, with cash and prizes totalling US$15,000 to be invested in the successful pitches.

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) represent a large segment of businesses across the Caribbean, and the implementation of Small Business Month is designed to signal to the SMB community that the company is putting significant resources behind its commitment to the sector.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to severely impact businesses, particularly small businesses, C&W's business brands are actively targeting small businesses to help them cope with their new reality.

Going beyond business connectivity, C&W's business brands offer the digital tools and “smart solutions” that SMBs need to stay productive as they adapt and transform their businesses.

According to Flow Business Jamaica, whether it is managing through mandated business closures due to ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, it offers digital solutions to help SMBs stay connected and keep their businesses up and running from wherever they are.

“Small businesses have also faced challenges in terms of accessing the resources to move their services online and Flow Business Jamaica has stepped in to help small business owners to stay connected to their teams and clients remotely no matter where there are located as part of Flow Business Jamaica's new suite of Smart Solutions.

“SMBs can launch a new website in less than seven days, with the company covering the design and build, as well as providing 24/7 support after launching the SMB's website,” said the company.

C&W Communications CEO Inge Smidts issued a mandate earlier in the year to her business teams asking them to expand the company's current focus on small businesses in the region.

Using a model first piloted in its Bahamas business, the company has expanded the programme to a full month of activities and to cover the wider Caribbean region.

“Our small businesses are relying on us more than ever as we face these unprecedented challenges. We all must find ways to navigate the pandemic together, and we are committed to ensuring that small business owners have the tools they need to keep their businesses up and running and to still grow and expand during this period,” said Smidts.

Flow Business Jamaica's Small Business Month will also feature workshops to provide small business owners with the technical expertise they need for their business to thrive.