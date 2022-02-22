C&WJ records $151-million profit for Q4

COMMUNITIES and Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union (C&WJ) Limited is reporting an unaudited net profit of $151.28 million for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

This 73 per cent growth was achieved through improved performance of the investment portfolio coupled with a reduction in operating expenses, which declined by $47.87 million compared to the comparable quarter in 2020.

According to C&WJ the credit union achieved growth during 2021 in most areas, with the exception being total loans due to the uncertainty occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic which caused its members to reduce their levels of borrowing.

The credit union's savings portfolio grew significantly by $1.58 billion (or 10.52 per cent) from $15 billion to $16.58 billion as at December 31, 2021

Consequently, total assets as at the end of the quarter stood at $1.74 billion, an increase of 8.88 per cent over the prior comparative period. The increase in total assets was funded primarily by the savings of the credit union's members.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned interest income of $548.04 million for the quarter, relatively flat when compared with the $528.36 million for the prior corresponding period.

The year-to-date interest income also remained flat when compared with the previous corresponding quarter, moving from $2 billion in 2020 to $2.06 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile total interest expense for the quarter was $85.60 million.

Additionally, operating expenses for the quarter under review amounted to $343.54 million, a reduction of 12.23 per cent when compared to the prior corresponding period.

As the uncertainty that exists within the economy continues to be reflected in members' low demand for loans, there was as a reduction of 1.75 per cent on C&WJ's loan portfolio, closing the year with a loan balance of $13.01 billion as at December 31, 2021.

“Management is pursuing several initiatives to improve the performance of the loan portfolio while preserving credit quality. The non-performing loan portfolio was maintained well within the regulatory guidelines in spite of the effects of COVID-19 on our members and the economy,” the credit union explained.

Nonetheless, at the end of its financial year the company had a strong liquidity position of $4.05 billion which represented a liquidity ratio of 24.43 per cent.

“The credit union's strong liquidity position is a deliberate strategy that is being pursued by management to provide an effective buffer for the credit union to mitigate any unforeseen events,” it said.

C&WJ added, “The credit union remains strong in our resolve to [protect] our members' funds. This is evident in the deliberate management and strong position of our capital adequacy, liquidity and asset quality ratios. We continue to position the credit union to overcome the challenges and to emerge even stronger from this pandemic,” management said in its report to shareholders.