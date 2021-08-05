Cabbie caught in video remanded in custody

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A Manchester taxi operator charged with attempted murder was remanded in police custody until September when he appeared in court yesterday morning.

Senior Parish Court Judge Justice John Tyme ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the accused man, 44-year-old Nackland Scott, otherwise called 'Ronny' of Wint Road, here in Mandeville.

Scott was remanded until September 6 when he will return to court.

Police said on July 29 Scott and one of his colleagues had an argument, during which Scott allegedly attacked the man with a piece of wood, hitting him several times, and then attempted to drive a motor car over him as he lay on the ground. The incident was captured on video which went viral on social media.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Scott was later arrested by police officers and charged on Monday, August 2.