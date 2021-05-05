VIDEO: Cabbie killed in crash had near-death experience a month ago

VIDEO: Cabbie killed in crash had near-death experience a month agoWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
Renford Mowen, the taxi driver who died in yesterday's three-vehicle collision on New Road in Clarendon, had a near-death experience a month ago when a car he was driving burst into flames, forcing him to flee, according to one of his regular passengers.
“Him did have a white car and di car bun up,” a woman who gave her name only as Marcia told the Jamaica Observer at the crash scene.
Marcia and some of Mowen's other passengers and fellow taxi drivers wept openly as they looked at his body lying beside the mangled wreck of his cab.
Mowen, 37, was travelling from Chapleton to May Pen when the crash occurred just before 4:00 pm.
A Toyota Coaster bus belonging to Clarendon College and a Lexus minibus were the other vehicles involved in the road mishap. The drivers of both buses were taken to hospital with injuries. However, their condition was not ascertained up to press time.
Marcia told the Observer that she had rushed from the market in Chapleton to the crash scene after she received news that Mowen was a victim.
“Mi a cry because the driver weh carry mi morning and evening dead!” she wailed.
Describing Mowen as dependable, Marcia said: “Him will find a car just fi come fi mi anyweh mi deh. It's just like I lose a child I gave birth to. I am so upset right now. Mi can give him any amount a money to spend and him buy mi load carry come gi mi.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy