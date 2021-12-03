Cabinet approves contract for procurement of ARVs

Cabinet approves contract for procurement of ARVsFriday, December 03, 2021
|
THE award of several contracts, amounting to more than US$4 million, has been approved by Cabinet.
This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams, who noted that among them is a US$1.69-million contract for the procurement of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to Mylan Labs Limited.
“Cabinet [also] gave approval for the award of a contract for the supply of clinical chemistry systems for general chemical and immunochemistry for the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) for a period of three years in the amount of US$2.22 million to Facey Commodity Limited,” she said.
The other contract award for which Cabinet gave approval is for the provision of motor vehicle consumables for a period of one year (2021 to 2022) by Tax Administration Jamaica, in the amount of US$598,500 to HID CID Limited.
In the meantime, the minister said that Cabinet gave approval for the Bill titled The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021 to be introduced in the Houses of Parliament.
“The Bill seeks to provide for the holding of any general meeting (such as an annual general meeting or any extraordinary general meeting) as a virtual-only meeting (completely electronic) or a hybrid meeting, where this was not expressly prohibited by the articles of a company,” she said.
Williams further noted that the Bill also seeks to empower the Registrar of Companies to grant the extension of time for the holding of an annual general meeting.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy