Cabinet to hold three-day retreat in preparation for 2020 budget

Cabinet will be holding a three-day retreat

from Thursday, January 16, to Saturday, January 18, as the Government continues

to prepare for the 2020/21 Budget.

Minister with oversight for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (Jan. 15).

Samuda explained that Cabinet Ministers will discuss the various programmes and plans and the Government’s strategic priorities as the new fiscal year approaches.

“Every year at this time, we have a retreat of the Cabinet that is to examine the Budget as prepared by the Ministry of Finance, where each Minister will make their contribution and make their claim for more money of course,” he said.

“At the end of that process, the Cabinet will retreat into a private members Cabinet retreat comprising only the Ministers of Government, where we will review our plans and programmes for the ensuing year and we will make any adjustments where we see necessary, and we will review the very general operation of our Government,” he added.

Samuda further noted that at the end of the process, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to make an official announcement, “as to where we are going and how we are going forward for the year”.

— JIS