Cadets observe Founder's Day

THE Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) observed its Founder's Day on Sunday with a church service at Holy Trinity Cathedral on North Street, downtown Kingston.

The JCCF website states that the organisation came into being on November 1, 1943 and was then known as the Army and Air Cadet Force. The first commandant was Colonel Michael Ralph DeCordova. At the end of 1943 16 cadet units were formed in secondary and technical schools.

Described as a disciplined organisation with a rank structure, the JCCF gives young people a feeling of stability and purpose. The training is based upon military skills but the aim is “carefully planned so that it appeals in the first place as a challenge; secondly, it is designed to develop the powers of leadership and qualities of character valuable alike to the civilian and soldier”.