Cadets observe Founder's Day

Cadets observe Founder's DayTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
THE Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) observed its Founder's Day on Sunday with a church service at Holy Trinity Cathedral on North Street, downtown Kingston.
The JCCF website states that the organisation came into being on November 1, 1943 and was then known as the Army and Air Cadet Force. The first commandant was Colonel Michael Ralph DeCordova. At the end of 1943 16 cadet units were formed in secondary and technical schools.
Described as a disciplined organisation with a rank structure, the JCCF gives young people a feeling of stability and purpose. The training is based upon military skills but the aim is “carefully planned so that it appeals in the first place as a challenge; secondly, it is designed to develop the powers of leadership and qualities of character valuable alike to the civilian and soldier”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy