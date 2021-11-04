CAL to resume Cuba flights

CAL to resume Cuba flightsThursday, November 04, 2021
Caribbean Airlin es (CAL) is scheduled to resume flights to Cuba on December 14. The airline will operate a weekly, non-stop service each Tuesday between Trinidad and Havana, Cuba, with connections to other destinations.
CAL said that, with safety protocols fully in place, the team is excited to restart commercial operations to Havana, for the first time since Trinidad and Tobago reopened its borders in July.
Cuba is the Caribbean's largest island and is almost 800 miles from end to end, with a population of around 11.48 million.
Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, Caribbean Airlines said it has been working in partnership with regional governments to provide charter services for groups of Cuban medical professionals travelling to support the Caribbean's management of the pandemic.
On October 31, CAL, in collaboration with the Government of Barbados, operated a special charter from Barbados for a Cuban medical team that completed a tour of duty on the island. Another charter transporting medical professionals will take place on November 10.
