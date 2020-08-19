California resident tests positive for the bubonic plague

A resident of South Lake Tahoe, California has tested positive for the bubonic plague, the first case in California in five years.

According to a press release from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, it’s believed the patient may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking their dog in the area.

Health officials said the infected person is recovering at home under the care of a medical professional.

Symptoms of the bubonic plague often appear within two weeks of exposure and can include fever, nausea, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes, according to the release. Treatment with antibiotics can be effective if the infectious disease is detected early enough.

Up to 200 million people were killed by the bubonic plague in the 14th century.