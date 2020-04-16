Call centre Sutherland Global closed over COVID-19 fears, employees told to self-quarantine

Sutherland Global has temporarily closed its South Camp Road call centre in Kingston amid the possibility of a coronavirus case there.

In an email to staff members, Doug Almond, Sutherland’s country head for Jamaica, said the employee has been tested by health officials and the results are expected in 48 to 72 hours.

However, Almond said, out of caution, Sutherland Global has decided to close the facility effective 8 pm Wednesday, April 15.

He said, too, that the Sutherland employee was listed as a close contact of a worker at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, who has tested positive for the virus.

Alorica has been closed since Friday and up to Wednesday evening, there was a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases there.

Sutherland South Camp Road facility will remain closed until further advised and in the meantime, it will do deep cleaning and fumigation of the entire site.

“We will resume operations on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” said Almond in the statement.

He has urged employees to self-quarantine and to call the health ministry if they develop any symptom of the coronavirus.