Call, don’t come: Justice Ministry tells public not to visit its offices during COVID-19 crisis

Call, don’t come: Justice Ministry tells public not to visit its offices during COVID-19 crisisWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
The Ministry of Justice says it’s taking strong preventive measures in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to protect both workers and the general public.
In a statement, the Ministry said: “In light of the announcement by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, the Ministry of Justice is encouraging members of the public who require information only to telephone and/or visit our website, rather than visit our offices.
“All our services such as Minister’s Marriage Licenses, Legal Aid, Restorative Justice, Expungement, Victim Services and Child Diversion continue to be offered. However, all academic programmes at the Justice Training Institute have been postponed until April 1, 2020. Students will be contacted directly regarding the specific resumption date for their programme.”
“We recommend that you telephone the relevant agencies and departments before visiting the offices. We also strongly advise that only persons who will directly engage in a service should visit our offices. These persons are asked to follow the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health such as:
- using hand sanitizers which are available in customer service areas for your use and convenience and;
- the practice of social distancing.
For information please call the ministry’s customer service unit toll-free number 1-888-4-justic.e (587-8423) or 876-906 -4923-31.”
