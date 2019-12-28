Call him Sir Clive Lloyd: Legendary WI cricketer knighted

The Queen of England has knighthted legendary West Indies cricket captain Clive Lloyd for his contribution to the sport. The announcement was made on Saturday (Dec 28).

The 75-year-old Guyanese captained West Indies during the heydays of the region’s cricket between 1974 until 1985. He played for English county team Lancashire from 1968 until 1986.

A solid left-handed middle-order batsman, Lloyd started his international career at 22 and during his 110 Test matches, accumulated 7,515 runs at an average of more than 46. During his tenure as captain, Lloyd instilled in his teammates ‘black pride’ which enabled the West Indies to go 26 matches undefeated that included a 5-0 thrashing of England in 1984, which is popular called “Blackwash” series.

He also led the West Indies in the first-ever World Cup in 1975, which they won by defeating England by 17 runs in the final at Lord’s, where the West Indies also won the following World Cup in 1979, again defeating England in the final. Those are West Indies’ only success in the quadrennial tournament.