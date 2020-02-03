Call it! Trinidad’s Opposition wants early general elections

Trinidad’s Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the government to announce the date for the general elections constitutionally due later this year as the main opposition United National Congress (UNC) said it is accepting nominations for candidates to contest the poll.

Addressing the UNC Congress in Couva in Central Trinidad on Sunday, Persad-Bissessar criticised the policies of the Keith Rowley administration over the past four years, telling supporters that the deadline for filing nominations is February 28.

She also hinted that some of the incumbent legislators would not be considered as candidates.

“I told you at the beginning of 2019 that the decisions of today will have the greatest effect on the younger generations – the 20, 30, 40 years old. I believe that it is imperative that the UNC gives them the opportunity to be in government and make decisions to chart their own future,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar also told supporters that the country “cannot afford another five years of the PNM” and called on Prime Minister Rowley to call the general election now rather than wait until later in the year.

“In a few months, you, the people of Trinidad and Tobago will make a choice for your future, and for future generations,” she said, adding “the UNC’s vision has always been to create a better future for all.

“We are ready to build on the work done during the government I led and move Trinidad and Tobago forward,” she added.

“I am not here to try to convince you that the UNC will magically make all these problems go away overnight when we return to office, but what I can say with confidence is that we have a sound, comprehensive plan to get Trinidad and Tobago working again.”