Call made for more police presence at funerals of gangsters

Following the seizure of a shotgun found under a rubbish heap near the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine last Friday, a Jamaica Observer source close to the burial site has appealed to the police to increase their presence in the area when funerals for alleged gangsters are being held.

According to the source, whenever there is the burial of an alleged gangster, men enter the compound with guns and sometimes engage in gun salutes to their former crony.

The source said the police oftentimes have information on the criminal background of some of the deceased but fail to do adequate patrolling.

The management of Meadowrest could not be reached for comment on the issue.

The police reported that a team conducted an information-driven operation in the Meadowrest area after receiving a tip that men attending a funeral had placed a firearm in the burial ground. The area was searched and a shotgun and two 12 gauge cartridges seized.

“Every funeral day [men come armed], but man and man weh work here suh know how fi deal wid people. Di staff know seh a battlefield wi deh pon, but wi affi do what we have to do to eat a food. Man and man will hear certain things and send word seh da funeral yah is a likkle killer funeral and some man goodly pass through so wi must just do what wi have to do fast and get it over with,” said the source.

He continued: “Nuff a di bodies weh come there, a police kill dem. Di police need fi patrol more and show more interest and control the funeral road and make sure a only who must be there come there. Man come fire shot in gun salute and den jump inna dem car and gone. More while di police move like dem want di company fi pay dem fi protect di people weh di Government already a pay dem for.

Referencing an incident in April, in which two women were killed and a child shot and injured by gunmen along St John's Road in St Catherine after leaving the funeral of an alleged gangster from central Kingston, the source claimed that the police had intelligence on a planned attack at the memorial park.

He said, while attempts were made by the security forces to send the people home, having learnt of the plot, enough wasn't done to prevent it.

“Certain funeral come up here weh dem know bout but dem nuh put enough interest in it, like the shooting up of the people from central Kingston. Dem did know bout dat inuh. Dem did up deh wid di funeral and run di people dem out a di park and tell dem fi go home.

“Dem did a drive behind dem but tru di bus stop at a jerk stand, di police drive weh lef di people. Less than 100 metres from deh suh di people dem get shot inuh. If you is a law enforcer and you a tell people fi move and dem don't move, you can't vex and leave dem. You affi stay till dem move or you affi mek dem move. Tru dem get vex and drive weh, it cost life and all baby get shot,” said the Observer source.