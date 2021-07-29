Call made for return of PMI in violence-torn areas

Following back-to-back shooting incidents in the Red Hills Road area of St Andrew, which have led to the killing of at least three people and the injuring of four others between Saturday and Sunday, Milton Tomlinson of the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) has concluded that the withdrawal of funding for the violence-interruption programme has contributed to frequent flare-ups of gun crimes across the Corporate Area.

The latest incident in which a 17-year-old boy was shot and injured occurred on Red Hills Drive around 9:50 pm Sunday. Police reported that the youngster, who resides on Park Lane, Red Hills Road, was a passenger in a motor car which was approached by two armed men travelling on a motorcycle. The armed men opened fire at the motor vehicle, hitting the teenager in the back.

That incident followed a triple murder Saturday on Park Lane. According to a police report, around 7:30 pm, gunmen pounced on a gathering of people and opened fire, killing three and injuring four others.

According to Tomlinson, the PMI's therapeutic team carried out a lot of violence interruption work with the people of Park Lane on Red Hills Road over many years as well as in other crime-plagued communities across Kingston and St Andrew. But since funding was discontinued in 2020, Tomlinson said that criminals are taking charge again and have become more difficult to appeal to.

“Since the violence interruption programme was stopped in March of 2020, communities that were calm are now flaring up again. Communities that had tension and the PMI was working with them, the fact that the PMI don't have anybody on the ground right now, the community dem 'buss' out back. Once a community regresses, the youths are going to be harder to deal with and things worse because dem gone further underground now,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson pointed to communities in and around Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew, which have been experiencing high levels of gun violence in recent times, highlighting that the residents there are calling for the PMI's return to help correct the situation.

“The PMI therapeutic team did work up in Park Lane. But right now, sections of Maxfield Avenue, Rome, William Lane and Lincoln Avenue, di whole a dem youth deh a step out right now a seh dem want peace. They are calling on the PMI but because of a lack of resources the PMI can't step on it in the way dem supposed to and bring the whole community together. The communities are reaching out to us right now and we can't make any big move because we don't have the resources,” he said, adding that the police cannot solve the crime problem on their own”.

The Ministry of National Security had ceased funding for the PMI, with National Security Minister Horace Chang claiming that violence -interruption programmes such as the PMI were not turning over any results and that engaging criminals to maintain peace was not a model that would continue to be promoted.

The PMI was given an annual budget of $130 million through the Citizen Security and Justice Programme.

According to the national security minister, the funds would be better spent rehabilitating police stations across the island to equip lawmen with stronger investigative and communication capabilities, as well as to improve schools.

And with increasing gun violence in Kingston Central communities, People's National Party carteaker for that constituency Imani Duncan-Price, in a Jamaica Observer interview on Tuesday also called for the return of the PMI in the constituency.