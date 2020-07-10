Calls for customers to boycott Goya after CEO praises Trump

Calls for customers to boycott Goya after CEO praises TrumpFriday, July 10, 2020
|
Goya, the popular Hispanic-owned food company is facing calls for a boycott, after its chief executive praised US President Donald Trump while on a visit at the White House.
CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue attended an event at the White House on Thursday (July 9) where President Trump signed the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which was described as an effort to improve access to educational and economic opportunities.
Unanue praised the president at the event, saying: “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”
But his comments did not sit well with some people including Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .
People have also been sharing alternative brands and recipes online, with the hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trending on social media.
Goya Foods – sold in the US and many Latin countries – is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the US.
It’s CEO has since responded to the boycott campaign saying he will not apologize and said the boycott is an attack on his free speech.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy