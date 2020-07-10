Calls for customers to boycott Goya after CEO praises Trump

Goya, the popular Hispanic-owned food company is facing calls for a boycott, after its chief executive praised US President Donald Trump while on a visit at the White House.

CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue attended an event at the White House on Thursday (July 9) where President Trump signed the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which was described as an effort to improve access to educational and economic opportunities.

Unanue praised the president at the event, saying: “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

But his comments did not sit well with some people including Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) https://t.co/YOScAcyAnCJuly 10, 2020

People have also been sharing alternative brands and recipes online, with the hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trending on social media.

Goya Foods – sold in the US and many Latin countries – is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the US.

It’s CEO has since responded to the boycott campaign saying he will not apologize and said the boycott is an attack on his free speech.