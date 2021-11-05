Calls for 'Tianna Alert' to detect child abuse virtually

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — As they gathered for the burial of seven-year-old Tianna Russell here on Wednesday, school officials proposed the launch of a system to help teachers detect child abuse virtually. It has been dubbed the 'Tianna Alert'.

The call, made among tears and glowing tributes, is aimed at ensuring that children doing online classes, away from the watchful eyes of educators, will be able to signal that they need help.

Tianna died on June 28 and a post-mortem showed that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma. Her body also had “several marks suggestive of abuse”, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said.

Her father Rohan Russell and stepmother Lorraine Fletcher of New Works district in Linstead have been charged with her murder.

Tianna had been living with the couple since her biological mother, Claudia Francis, succumbed to an illness four years ago.

Joni Tucker, principal of Linstead Primary and Junior High School, where Tianna was enrolled, said the school did not detect any sign of abuse due to classes being held virtually since March last year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It's in the virtual space and so we did not see [that abuse was taking place],” she said. “If it was physical [classroom setting], the class teacher or guidance counsellor would have seen what is happening. There are signs that you look for to know that a child is being abused emotionally, physically or otherwise.”

In light of the ban on face-to-face classes, Tucker said that a mechanism such as the proposed Tianna Alert would put teachers in a better position to detect child abuse virtually.

The alert, the principal said, would have a code for teachers and students to use.

“The teacher will know, for example, that if the child should use the letter 'T' on the virtual space, then the child is saying, 'I need help',” she explained. “We would have to work together as a staff to come up with a code that children will use to alert teachers when they need help.”

Tucker added that the suggested alert system could be piloted at Linstead Primary School, evaluated, and possibly expanded into other schools if it is found to be effective.

During the thanksgiving service held for Tianna, the principal also made it clear that the entire community has a role to play in ensuring that each child is safe.

“I am calling on all stakeholders — parents, teachers and community members — to join forces with the school's administration to recommit to our duty of care to our children by ensuring they are safe, protecting them from harm and danger, giving them the ability to fulfil their best potential, and eliminating the need for us to have occurrences like these when we must mourn the loss of any of our children,” Tucker further commented.

In the meantime, guidance counsellor at Linstead Primary and Junior High Orandy Fletcher said an idea such as the Tianna Alert is worthy of consideration.

He agreed that, in light of online teaching, it is difficult for school administrators to easily identify changes in students' behaviour that would suggest they are being abused.

Fletcher further stated that, in carrying out his duties, he does not ignore the warning signs.

“We don't usually ignore what we see; we try to find out what is happening and why the child would be behaving a particular way. We try to find the root of the problem. If it be that we have to do home visits or make contact with the child's parents or guardians, then we would have gone to that extreme in an attempt to have the matter resolved so that we can make informed decisions as to how we progress or how we make further interventions,” he said.

Fletcher further said that he, like his principal, had not seen any sign of Tianna being abused.

“But we are deeply saddened by Tianna's death,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Tianna was laid to rest in her maternal family's burial ground at Victoria district in Linstead following a thanksgiving service at the Church of God in Christ Jesus Apostolic — also in Victoria.