Calls grow in Cayman to sack House Speaker McKeeva Bush

Caymanians have brought back a petition to oust former premier, McKeeva Bush, from the Legislative Assembly.

Bush, who serves as Speaker of the House, was recently convicted of an assault charge and given a suspended sentence.

Despite Bush’s conviction, he remains House Speaker, a post the Opposition, along with online petitioners, say he should not be allowed to hold.

“No Member of Parliament should be allowed to remain in a publicly funded position following a guilty conviction, much less one involving violence against women,” said Opposition Leader Arden McLean

Similarly the online petition demands that Bush be removed from his post and held accountable for his actions.

“We demand that Bush be removed from government permanently, and held responsible for his actions,” reads the petition.

In February 2020, Bush visited a popular bar in West Bay where he got into an altercation with the barmaid.

It is alleged that he grabbed the woman by her hair and punched her in the face several times.

He pleaded guilty to the assault charges against him and was given a non-custodial sentence in late December 2020.

Bush is no stranger to controversy as in 2017 he was accused of groping a female employee at the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek, Florida and was charged with simple battery and misdemeanour. The charges were later dropped.