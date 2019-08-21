Cameras installed across Jamaica to capture traffic violations

Hundreds of cameras have been installed across the island by the Government, in keeping with the proposed electronic surveillance system, to help reduce traffic violations.

According to Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, Cabinet has passed the framework and approximately 490 traffic cameras have been installed across Kingston, 80 in Ocho Rios, 120 in Montego Bay, 38 in May Pen and 30 in Mandeville.

These state-of-the-art systems have licence plate reading technology, geared towards recording vehicles involved in traffic offences.

In a Ministry Paper tabled in Parliament last month, Cabinet explained that under the proposed system, unmanned electronic devices will be used to capture violations.

Owners or drivers of a motor vehicle, at the time of the infraction, will be sanctioned in keeping with the Road Traffic Act and Regulations.

Cabinet further indicated that the system will also assist in the execution of the enforcement and legislation components of the National Road Safety Policy.