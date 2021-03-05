Canada approves 4th COVID vaccine with Johnson & Johnson clearance

Canada approves 4th COVID vaccine with Johnson & Johnson clearanceFriday, March 05, 2021
|
Canada has approved the single-shot Johnson
& Johnson coronavirus vaccine, its fourth in the fight against the
pandemic.
The nation’s health authority made the disclosure today, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharing that the pharmaceutical company will provide 10 million doses by September.
The approval means that Canada is the first nation to have this many approved vaccines at its disposal, following its clearance of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The move will be a boost for Canada which does not have any vaccines being locally produced, which means it has to rely on exports from other nations, which has proven difficult in getting its population of around 38 million inoculated.
It’s not yet clear when the first shipment of the J&J vaccine, which was proven 85 per cent effective against the most severe COVID-19 ilnesses, will be delivered.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy