Canada approves 4th COVID vaccine with Johnson & Johnson clearance

Canada has approved the single-shot Johnson

& Johnson coronavirus vaccine, its fourth in the fight against the

pandemic.

The nation’s health authority made the disclosure today, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharing that the pharmaceutical company will provide 10 million doses by September.

The approval means that Canada is the first nation to have this many approved vaccines at its disposal, following its clearance of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

The move will be a boost for Canada which does not have any vaccines being locally produced, which means it has to rely on exports from other nations, which has proven difficult in getting its population of around 38 million inoculated.

It’s not yet clear when the first shipment of the J&J vaccine, which was proven 85 per cent effective against the most severe COVID-19 ilnesses, will be delivered.