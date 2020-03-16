Canada closes its borders to foreigners except for Americans

Canada closes its borders to foreigners except for AmericansMonday, March 16, 2020
|
Canada has announced the closing of its borders to non-residents, except for American citizens in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Monday, stopping short of calls to close the Canadian-US border.
“At this point, we are closing our borders to all non-residents. We are recognising that, for the moment, that measure doesn’t apply to American citizens,” Trudeau told a press conference in Ottawa.
The Canadian leader added that the US and Canadian economies are closely integrated, requiring further investigation into whether the Canadian-US border may eventually have to be shut down.
“We are not ruling out any measures. But we will take necessary measures when they become necessary,” Trudeau said.
Americans now entering Canada will need to answer a questionnaire about their health when arriving at the border, and will need to acknowledge an obligation to self-isolate for 14 days.
