Canada donates 48 beds for COVID wards

JAMAICA has received 48 hospital beds from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives to support the expansion of COVID-19 hospital wards.

The donation worth $11.3 million was received by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton at the handover ceremony held at St Joseph's Hospital in Kingston last Thursday.

Dr Tufton welcomed the contribution and said it shows the importance of global partnership in the fight against the pandemic.

“The hospital as an institution and the health-care workers have been very keen in providing support and so the beds are going to be very important, particularly now. As I said, we're seeing some nearly 90 per cent occupancy in a number of our hospital COVID wards,” he said.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Emina Tudakovic commended the Government and health-care workers for their efforts towards fighting the pandemic.

“I'm very pleased that we can donate these beds to you. It's from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives. It's a small contribution to the work you've been doing. I know as well that we're looking to other ways we can support the Government and the people of Jamaica in the coming weeks as well as on the 'COVID front',” she stated.

The commissioner also urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated as an important step towards surviving the pandemic.