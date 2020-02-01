Canada eliminate Reggae Girlz from Olympic qualifiers with 9-0 thumping

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz were eliminated in the first round of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Games qualifiers Saturday night (Feb 1), as they lost 9-0 to Canada at HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas in the US.

Jordyn Huitema and Janine Beckie led the Canadians with five and three goals respectively. Huitema found the back of the net in the 10th, 55th, 61st, 81st and two minutes into second-half added time, with Beckie scoring in the 44th, 51st and 65th minutes. Deanne Rose got Canada’s other goal in the 16th minute.

Canada lead Group B on goal difference over Mexico as both will advance to the semi-finals. Both have six points with one set of matches to be played and the other teams in the group, Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis, yet to earn a point. Canada, with a goal difference of 20, will face Mexico, with a goal difference of seven, on Tuesday to decide the winner of the group. Canada need a draw to top the group.

Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis will also play on Tuesday, but it will be to decide the minor placing in the group.

Huitema opened the scoring after a scramble inside the area, before Rose rushed in unmarked at the back post, just on the edge of the six-yard box, to tap in Beckie’s cross from the right. Beckie tapped in her first from a Huitema right-side cross and then got her second when she outran the Jamaican defence from a fast break.

Huitema got her second when she rose to head in a cross by Rose from the right, where Beckie also provided her with her hat-trick, which she tapped in. Beckie then got her hat-trick when Rose played the ball back from the goal line to her in the middle of the 18-yard box, which she placed perfectly into the back of the net. Huitema headed home the ball from a corner for her fourth before rounding out the rout when she was left unmarked another time.