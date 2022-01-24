Canada pledges aid for Haiti following international community meeting

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The Government of Canada has pledged millions of dollars to the Government of Haiti to assist the French-speaking Caricom nation with security and other projects.

This was the outcome of a recent virtual, three-hour meeting led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Also present were foreign ministers from more than a dozen countries — including the United States, France and Mexico — and United Nations representatives.

“The increase in violence is only worsening the already precarious humanitarian situation,” said Trudeau ahead of the closed-door meeting. “We must work together to restore stability, and to protect the safety and well-being of the Haitian people.”

Canada pledged US$39 million, while other countries promised to improve Haiti's security to support efforts to hold successful elections.

The nations also committed to boosting the Haitian National Police as that body responds to spikes in violence, brazen gangs committing kidnappings, and at least 20,000 residents left homeless due to turf wars.

The foreign ministers expressed deep concern about Haiti's instability since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.