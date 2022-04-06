Canada's rising COVID cases, face-to-face college classes

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard that COVID cases are rising in Canada. I want to know whether there will be another lockdown and when in-person classes at college will be mandatory.

—FN

Dear FN:

There have been media reports that Canada could possibly head towards a sixth COVID-19 wave based on regional upticks in cases and hospitalisations across the country. Moreover, provincial wastewater data suggests a resurgence of COVID-19 in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of British Columbia.

For example, after a dip in February, COVID-19 cases in Ontario started spiking in early March, coinciding with the province's phased reopening.

The health-care community deems the 80 per cent vaccination rate of the Canadian population as being fortunate in mitigating another wave. Measures such as additional restrictions to prevent a sixth wave are unlikely due to the fact that lockdowns are unpopular and there are a few upcoming provincial elections such as one for Ontario in June.

At this time, remote learning is permissible until August. As such, I would presume that studies would revert to in-person learning for September.

