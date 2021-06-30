Canada still closed to some travellers

Dear Mr Brown,

Please explain the reason for Canada still restricting travel when so many other countries are opening up their borders. The pandemic has been so frustrating and the delays and restrictions for Canada just make it worse.

— PV

Dear PV:

I agree that since March 2020 the pandemic has caused chaos regarding travel and immigration matters. Though many countries seem to be removing restrictions for travel, Canada continues to restrict travel that is deemed non-essential.

The non-essential travel ban with the United States has been extended, monthly, throughout the pandemic, until at least July 21, 2021.

Canada has remained extremely cautious amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Currently, only Canadian citizens, permanent residents, protected individuals, select foreign nationals travelling for essential reasons, and immediate family members of Canadian citizens, or residents are allowed to enter Canada. Other categories of travellers are restricted and are encouraged not to travel.

Travellers to Canada are also required to take a test upon arrival and pay to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel while awaiting the result. Those who test positive for coronavirus are required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

There is also an extension of the ban on cruise ships, prohibiting vessels carrying 100 or more people.

With improved vaccination efforts in Canada, many stakeholders are demanding clarity regarding the relaxation, or lack thereof, of policies affecting travel.

Air Canada, Canada's national airline, last month called for clarity and said that the Government needed to act faster regarding the relaxation of travel restrictions. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce implied that there was uncertainty as to what the Government would do after the current travel ban expires. Business leaders are also demanding a plan for reopening.

The restrictions have also affected the processing of visitor's visas, as many applicants have not received a response from the Canadian High Commission for applications submitted during the pandemic. One would think that responses regarding approvals or refusals could still be given during this period.

Easing of restrictions

Please note that as of last week, the Canadian Government announced the easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada under the current travel restrictions. This will come into effect on July 5, 2021.

Accordingly, eligible travellers arriving in Canada by air do not have to book prepaid accommodations for a three-night stay at Government-approved hotels. Eligible travellers arriving by air or land also do not have to quarantine for 14 days or complete an eight-day post-arrival testing.

Eligible travellers must obtain an acceptable COVID-19 test and negative result within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Canada or appearing at a land port of entry. All travellers must take a post-arrival test on the day they enter Canada. Travellers who test positive for COVID-19 post arrival must quarantine for 14 days.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including express entry, the study & work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of jamaica2canada.com—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com