Canada suspends flights to Caribbean until April 30

Canada has suspended

airline service to the Caribbean and Mexico until April 30.

Canada’s main airlines will suspend travel to the destinations immediately while Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat will cancel their air service beginning Sunday.

The measure was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today in light of new variants of the coronavirus which are thought to be more contagious.

Additionally, the North American nation will now require all travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at their own expense once they’ve arrived in Canada.

Further, they will now also be mandated to take a PCR test at the airport before entering the compulsory quarantine.

Trudeau said travellers will have to wait up to three days for their test results at the hotel, which could cost more than $2,000.

“Those with negative test results will then be able to quarantine at home under significantly increased surveillance and enforcement,” the Prime Minister stated.

Those who return a positive result will be immediately quarantined in a government facility to ensure they do not have one of the concerning variants.

Trudeau said the airlines will make arrangements with their custmers who are on trips in the affected regions to organise return flights.