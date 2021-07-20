Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug 9

TORONTO, Canada (AP) — Canada announced yesterday it will begin letting fully vaccinated US citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7.

Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travellers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, who said he spoke with US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, reported that the US has not yet indicated any plan to change current restrictions at the land border. Canadians are able to fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test result.

Asked in Washington if the US would reciprocate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about resuming travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. ... I wouldn't look at it through a reciprocal intention.”

US Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins, whose district includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls, said the US has “neglected to give reopening the northern border the serious attention it deserves, and there is no excuse”.

Canadian officials also announced that children who aren't vaccinated but are travelling with vaccinated parents won't have to quarantine, but will have to avoid group activities including attending schools and daycare centres.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also said a ban on direct flights from India will be extended to August 21 because of the Delta variant. “The situation in India is still very serious,” he said.