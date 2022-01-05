Canada will revert to stage 2-style restrictions for next three weeks

Dear Mr Brown:

Can you give me an update regarding the state of Omicron in Canada? I am hearing all kinds of conflicting information as to whether I can even travel to Canada and the restrictions in Ontario.

– ST

Dear ST:

Canadian provinces are enforcing new measures to address the significant increase in Omicron COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations. Evidence suggests the Omicron variant is more contagious or transmissible than other types of the novel coronavirus, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people (without underlying conditions.)

Ontario

The most populous province reported 13,578 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. However, restricted eligibility for PCR testing means that number is likely much higher.

Ontario will postpone in-person schooling to January 17, 2022 and take other pandemic recovery measures. Ontario's elementary and high school classes will go online for two weeks, beginning today, under new restrictions as part of an effort to slow the rapid advance of the Omicron variant.

The rapid rise of Omicron cases combined with a hospital staff shortage, due to infection and exposure, could threaten hospital capacity.

Stage 2-style restrictions

To guard against hospitals becoming overwhelmed, the Government will revert to stage 2-style restrictions for the next three weeks.

The following measure will be taken:

• All publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning, starting today until at least January 17, 2022.

• Free child care will be provided for school-aged children of health-care and other eligible front-line workers while learning is remote.

• Social gatherings will be limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

• Businesses will be required to have employees work from home unless it's necessary for them to be on site.

• Retail stores, including shopping malls, and personal care services will be limited to 50 per cent capacity. At shopping malls, physical distancing will be required in line-ups and food courts must close.

• Theatres, cinemas, museums and indoor event spaces will be closed.

• Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments must close indoor dining rooms. Takeout, drive through, delivery and outdoor dining can continue with restrictions.

• Alcohol sales will be restricted after 10:00 pm, as will the consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings after 11:00 pm, with exemptions for delivery and takeout, grocery/convenience stores and other liquor stores

Please note that it is still a requirement to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, and test negative for COVID-19 to enter Canada. Also, the Government of Canada has officially advised against non-essential travel.

Conestoga College

As the representative of Conestoga College (Kitchener, Ontario), I will be hosting a free information webinar on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00 pm. It is open to the general public and we can address any questions you may have about the study process, permits and permanent residence. The registration link will be posted on my website later this week.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent resident programmes, including express entry, the study & work programmes, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com