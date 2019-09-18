Canada’s Sunwing Airlines returns to Tobago

Sunwing Airlines is set to return to

Tobago this winter with weekly direct flights from Toronto, Canada, according

to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

The airline, which is a major integrated travel company in North America, remains the only Canadian leisure carrier to offer direct flights to Trinidad’s sister island and will see weekly flights going to the destination from December 19 to April 16, 2020.

According to Tobago officials, Sunwing’s direct flight service to Tobago has had a positive effect on the island’s tourism industry, with arrivals increasing throughout its inaugural season.

And officials of the smaller half of the twin island republic, particularly the Tobago Tourism Agency (TTA), are elated with the news of Sunwing’s return.

“This follows a very strong performance for the inaugural season in 2018/19 where our overall arrivals increased by 10 per cent. We welcome the service and look forward to building a strong partnership with the airline to support growing arrivals from the Canadian market,” Louis Lewis, CEO for the TTA is reported as saying.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, has also registered what he says is his excitement at returning to Tobago for a second season, noting that he is certain that the island’s lush landscapes, untouched beaches and tropical rainforests will continue to be a big draw for Sunwing’s customers this winter tourist season.

— Written by Claudia Gardner