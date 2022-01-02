Canadian charities provide $24-m gift to local hospitals

Canadian Charities GlobalMedic and the Kiwanis Club of Toronto Caribbean partnered recently to assist Jamaican hospitals during the pandemic with the provision of 157,000 Level 1 non-surgical isolation gowns valued at approximately $28 million.

The project emerged from a collaborative initiative among GlobalMedic, the Kiwanis Club of Toronto Caribbean and the Consulate General of Jamaica at Toronto, to provide vital resources to Jamaica's health sector.

Seven hospitals will benefit from the donation, including Black River Hospital, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Mandeville Hospital, Port Maria Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital, and University Hospital of the West Indies.

Jamaica's Consul General in Toronto, Canada, Lincoln Downer, in welcoming the donation, expressed his pleasure for the gift.

“I am extremely pleased that we have formed a strategic alliance with GlobalMedic and Kiwanis Club of Toronto Caribbean that benefits hospitals in Jamaica. The donations will equip Jamaica's health-care workers in providing quality care for all Jamaicans,” Downer stated.

GlobalMedic is a disaster response organisation headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that responds to crises across the globe. In September 2021, GlobalMedic and their key partners contributed 264,000 medical face masks to the tune of $6 million to the four regional health authorities in Jamaica.

The Kiwanis Club of Toronto Caribbean is the newest club in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area and is a part of the Kiwanis International, a global service organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children and communities.

The Consulate General of Jamaica continues to promote the strategic interests of Jamaica through new and reimagined partnerships with Jamaican Canadian Organisations and Friends of Jamaica in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas for meaningful impact in the lives of our citizens at home and abroad.

The non-surgical gowns are scheduled to arrive in Kingston in early January 2022.

GlobalMedic is a registered Canadian charity that has provided disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid since 2002.