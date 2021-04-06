Canadian firm joins forces with local entity in mushroom push

Canadian biotechnology company Havn Life Sciences Incorporated has signed a letter of intent with local nutraceutical firm Hypha Wellness Jamaica Psilocybin to research and produce safe, quality-controlled medicine from mushrooms (psilocybin medicine).

Headquartered in Kingston, Hypha Wellness is focused on the cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing of nutraceuticals and is positioned to explore and optimise the therapeutic and commercial potentials of psilocybin and other fungi for local and international markets.

This partnership will facilitate Havn Life's development of a supply chain for regulated production of medical psilocybin.

Working with veterans and thought leaders in the military, Havn Life is developing innovative formulations to support clinical trials addressing post-traumatic stress disorder recovery and other trauma-related disorders, empowering people to connect to their potential and thrive.

Havn Life's Jamaican facility is currently nearing completion in Kingston and is slated to be operational in months.

The Havn Life team on the ground is solidifying collaborations with local Jamaican businesses and researchers, expanding the company's offerings in Jamaica and globally.

Through the partnership, Havn Life and Hypha Wellness will develop standardised powdered homogenised psilocybin mushroom products for academic research around the world.

According to Havn Life, operations in Jamaica will significantly advance its ability to optimise standardised quality-controlled production methods for naturally derived psilocybin, while accelerating its business plan and path to revenue.

“Growing regulated psilocybin mushrooms for medical research is a very complex process. Our Jamaican partnerships will allow us to optimise and refine our processes faster than we could elsewhere.

“Most importantly, it better facilitates Havn Life's commitment to helping patients, specifically those participating in the Jamaican clinical trials,” said Havn Life's Chief Psychedelic Officer Dr Ivan Casselman.

“Havn Life's work in Jamaica will allow us to fulfil our mandate of supplying safe, quality- controlled psilocybin medicine to researchers and patients around the globe. We want to supply as many researchers as we can with naturally derived compounds and this partnership will bring us one step closer to our goal of building an international psychedelic supply chain framework,” added Casselman.

For Hypha Wellness, the partnership with Havn Life represents a major milestone in its work to facilitate the growth of the industry and build an innovative framework for creating and distributing Jamaican nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals across the island and around the world.