Canadian health official under fire after trip to Jamaica

Canadian health official under fire after trip to JamaicaFriday, January 08, 2021
|
A popular blogger and a public health official in Canada has come under fire after she vacationed in Jamaica recently.
Dominique Baker, who was on the island in November, is being scrutinised in light of the fact that Canada had issued travel restrictions, and she manages the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Centre for Biosecurity, Office of Border and Travel Health, which seeks to keep out communicable diseases out of Canada and reduce public health risks to travellers.
Baker had received an all-expenses paid trip from Air Canada Vacations which she, along with a friend, used to visit the Royalton Blue Waters Resort.
She took to social media and her blog where she highlighted aspects of visit, to her thousands of followers, which included horseback riding and staying in a premium suite which came with two butlers and an infinity pool.
During her visit, Baker highlighted the precautions in place to deal with the pandemic and how others could travel during this time.
However, she has since deleted the posts and other media from her blog and Instagram. She has also apologised for her behaviour and encouraged members of the public to adhere to the rules.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy