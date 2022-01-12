Canadian hospitals less capable of handling surge of COVID patients

Dear Mr Brown:

I want to know the reason Canada has to shut down during every wave of this pandemic. If the US can remain open I do not see why Canada has to be so restrictive all the time. I heard schools and businesses are locked down again so I know it will be harder to get to Canada as a result. I want to know your view.

– VD

Dear VD:

As you are alluding to, there is a significant difference between Canada and the United States as it relates to the response to the pandemic.

Hospital capacity

Many critics have observed that the main difference is based on their respective health-care systems.

The United States remains open because of its free-market system, which provides a greater hospital capacity per capita. Canada has a government-run universal health-care system with restricted hospital capacity. As such, the welfare of the entire population Canada can be affected if public health-care capacity is destabilised.

For example, it has been reported that the United States has one staffed intensive care unit (ICU) bed per 4,100 people, while the province of Ontario has one ICU bed for about every 6,000 residents.

Canadians have better access to health care and live longer than Americans. For example, Canada's mortality rate from COVID-19 is a third of the US rate. However, during the pandemic in Canada, hospitals are less capable of handling a surge of patients. Hence, the need for greater restrictions in Canada.

Ontario's hospitals get overwhelmed even in a busy flu season. Hence, the need for the school and business closures to alleviate pressure on the province's hospitals.

Culture

In Canada, policy is guided more by a collectivist approach. There is more tolerance towards prolonged shutdowns and other public health restrictions. The American ethos of liberty and freedom has led to an approach in the US that is almost inexplicable with regards to lack of social distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands, in light of the available scientific information. Safety protocols are virtually non-existent in the US. It is no surprise that the US leads the world in infections.

Incidentally, Air Canada has announced it will temporarily suspend some flights to tropical destinations, with most of them located in the Caribbean. The suspension, which is a result of the current pandemic context, takes effect on January 24 and will run until April 30, 2022.

I acknowledge your frustration during the pandemic as immigration operations for Canada have definitely been impacted — the borders were closed, visa processing was halted, there was a longer processing time for permits. There has been an uptick in refusals of applications as well, however, there is a rationale for the approach to restrictions in Canada.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com